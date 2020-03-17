|
|
Elissa M. Quigg
Born: Sept. 6, 1935; Walnut
Died: March 13, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Elissa Montgomery Quigg took flight from the dementia that held her captive on March 13, 2020.
She was born in Walnut, IL to Bernal Dir Montgomery and Violet Hendricks Montgomery on September 6, 1935. They moved to Davenport, Iowa. She met and married James Gerald "Jerry" Quigg in 1954. They embarked on a life of adventure, raising four children, spending summers camping and enjoying national parks. Elissa was a creative seamstress and a Girl Scout leader. She taught preschool and returned to school for her Early Education degree. She eventually became director of the Sterling Rock Falls Day Care and also worked for IL DCFS through Sinissippi Centers. In retirement, she spent her time quilting and always volunteering. She served many peanut butter sandwiches through the First Presbyterian Summer Lunch Program. She held a song in her heart until her last day.
Elissa leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Jerry; children, Lorraine (Rusty) Edwards, Marietta, GA, Julie (Eugene) Schocker, New Liberty, IA, Jennifer Lopez, Rock Falls, IL, James G. (Dawn) Quigg II, Pinon Hills, CA; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family thanks Tammy Gettemy, In Home (Bowes) and Gaffey Services for extraordinary support and care of our wife and mother.
Services will be for immediate family only.
Memorials have been established to the First Presbyterian Church of Sterling Buddy Bags Program.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com