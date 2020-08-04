1/1
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Miller
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth 'Betty' L. Miller

Born: December 13, 1934

Died: August 2, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Elizabeth "Betty" Lois (Waldschmidt) Miller, 85, of Rock Falls, passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, in her home in the presence of her loving family.

She was born Dec. 13, 1934 in Tiskilwa, the daughter of Henry and Lillian (Elbert) Waldschmidt. She was the eighth of 11 children and graduated from Community Catholic High School, Sterling, in 1952. She was class salutatorian and her senior year she had the lead in the school play. Upon graduation, Betty worked at Leo J. Lauff Insurance Agency until she married the love of her life, Hugh F. Miller, on May 16, 1953, in Rock Falls. They began their new life together on the family farm near Harmon. Their friendship and support of each other have been a beautiful example of selfless devotion and love. She and Hugh were faithful members of St. Flannen and then St. Andrew Catholic churches, where she served in both Altar & Rosary societies. She was the vibrant, much loved matriarch of 11 children, with a total of 146 descendants. Her family was the joy of her existence and she and Hugh shepherded their flock together for 67 years, attending livestock shows, sporting events, school plays, recitals, birthday parties, graduations, baptisms, first communions, confirmations and weddings.

She exemplified the values of family, faith, service and love. She was generous, caring and had the ability to focus on each person, to lift them up, and to know what was going on in each of their lives. Her grandchildren especially looked up to her for her calm and welcoming demeanor, her unwavering faith and holiness, her generosity, especially at Christmas, her beautiful smile, and love of life.

Betty spent her early married years raising her family, and began work as secretary for W.F. Sellers & Associates in 1973. She later partnered with her husband on July 15, 1985 to open the Hugh F. Miller Insurance Agency in Rock Falls where she was involved until 2019. She was by his side during the 28-year run of the Mid-Continent Livestock Exposition, providing organizational and bookkeeping expertise.

She'll always be remembered for that "sparkle in her eye." Her creativity and flair for fashion, floral and interior decorating were well-known and this talent has been passed down. She had a green thumb, whether growing vegetables or flowers, and spent many an hour canning produce for her large family. Her flower gardens were a joy to experience and her lifelong passion. Roses were a favorite, and in her later years her loving husband treated her to weekly bouquets.

Her singing soothed many a sleeping child and continued delighting her family, even in her final days. An accomplished seamstress, she sang as she sewed evening gowns, curtains and children's clothes, usually when her brood was tucked in bed. An angel herself, she collected hundreds of the heavenly figurines.

Betty was no stranger to sacrifice. She continually expressed her love for others through her church work, school volunteerism and being a grandmother. She never let a birthday go by without sending a card. She loved to travel, whether with Hugh on insurance trips he earned, or with siblings and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Maureen Danilson; two grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; five sisters-in-law; and seven brothers-in-law.

Survivors include her husband, Hugh; her children, Greg (Eileen) Miller, Fennimore, WI, Karen (Donnie) Behrens, Walnut, Joan (Denny) Hermes, Dixon, Kathleen Miller, Wilmington, NC, Pete (Jane) Miller, Harmon, Matt (Tara) Miller, Charlotte, MI, Michele (Tony) Gillette, Sterling, Sheila Smith, Oregon, Jennifer (Karl) Koehler, Sparland, and Veronica (Mike) Edwards, Sterling; 36 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Geraldine Wike, Phyllis Conklen, Gloria (Dave) Sproul; brothers, Richard (Erless) Waldschmidt and Henry (Marty) Waldschmidt Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Miller and Darlene Waldschmidt.

Masks will be required, as well as social distancing rules enforced, for a public visitation on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the rosary recited at 9 a.m at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m., with the Reverend Richard M. Russo, Celebrant, and concelebrating, Monsignor Daniel Hermes and Reverend Paul C. White. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling.

Memorials have been established to Newman Central Catholic High School and St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls.

Condolences may be sent to mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
09:30 - 12:30 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
She was a wonderful woman. I remember when my sister-in-law Marjorie Butler passed away, her and Hugh were so wonderful everytime we saw them, they would make sure and ask how we were doing. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hugh and your family.
Debra Austin
Friend
August 3, 2020
Always loved going over to see Betty with Maureen. God bless and keep you all during these difficult times.
brenda payne
Family Friend
