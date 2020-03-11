|
|
Elizabeth A. 'betty' Widolff
Born: Aug. 16, 1932; Amboy
Died: March 8, 2020; Sterling
STERLING â€" Elizabeth Ann â€œBettyâ€ Widolff (nÃ©e Burke) died peacefully on March 8, 2020 in Sterling, IL at the age of 87.
Elizabeth was born on August 16, 1932 in Amboy, IL to Elizabeth and Daniel Burke and was a twin. She and her twin brother were honored to be named after their parents. She graduated from Amboy High School in 1950 and worked at USF& G as a keypunch operator before her marriage. She met her future husband, William at a neighborhood dance. They married on April 23, 1955 after he returned from his service in the Army. Betty and Bill moved to rural Rock Falls in 1962 and raised their 11 children on the farm, instilling values of hard work and the importance of family. They moved to Rock Falls in 2010.
Betty was a devout Catholic and loved children. Her greatest joys were spending time with family, reading, and playing cards, especially Euchre. She prayed the rosary daily and whenever possible attended daily Mass. Betty was active in St. Andrew Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, and Legion of Mary. She was a devoted pro-life supporter and volunteered for Right to Life and Birthright. In 1994, Betty and Bill began a tradition of a bi-annual family vacation, during which she enjoyed having her children and grandchildren gather for evening meals and playing games.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William Widolff; her children, Patrick (Patricia), Orangeville, IL, Mary (Rich) Poling, Sherwood, AR, Ann (Mark) Hoffman, Troy, MO, Joan (Darryl) Miller, Rock Falls, IL, Rose (Joe) Wernicke, Indianapolis, IN, John (Marcia), Rock Falls, IL, Monica (John) Furrow, Fishers, IN, Pete (Angie), Galesburg, IL, Cecille (John) Karls, Lodi, WI, Celeste Widolff (Tom Carter), Rossville, IL and Gerard (Heather), Rock Falls, IL; 30 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Regina Johnson, Nerinx, KY; sisters-in-law Carol Widolff, West Brooklyn, IL and Lu Burke, Dixon, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Daniel Burke; sisters ,Mary Ellen Murray and Margaret Friel; brothers, Joseph, James, Frank, Daniel (twin brother) and Edward Burke; brothers and sisters in-law, John Murray, Doris Burke, Nate Friel, Clarence Johnson, Darlene Burke, Mary Jean Burke, Vivian Goy Burke, Esther & Robert Brechon, Eleanor & William Van Hoose, and Joseph Widolff.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue, Rock Falls, with prayer service at 2:45 p.m. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tampico, IL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Andrew Church, 708 10th Avenue, Rock Falls; St. Andrew School, 701 11th Avenue, Rock Falls; or Gianna's House, 700 10th Avenue, Rock Falls.