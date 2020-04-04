|
Ella Kathryn Campbell
Born: August 5, 1945; Ottumwa, Iowa
Died: March 30, 2020; Chicago
ROCK FALLS - Ella Kathryn Campbell, 74, of Rock Falls, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL. She worked in the health care industry as a certified nursing assistant for over 30 years.
Ella was born August 5, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Marilousie (George) Forren. She was a member of Como Baptist Church in Sterling and past member of the Sterling Moose Lodge #726 and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Ella was a lifelong Cubs fan, and enjoyed watching John Wayne movies. She loved being outdoors tending to her flowers, but most of all, spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Tory Campbell of Racine, WI, Paula (Aaron Shippert) Campbell of Dixon; four grandchildren, Riley (Brandon Watkins) Buttenhoff, Noel (Hector) Barrios, Brandon Campbell, A.J. Campbell; five great-grandchildren, Olivia Fritts, Tanner C. Buttenhoff, Lucas W. Buttenhoff, Cheyenne Barrios, Hector Barrios; one sister, Reba Forren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Robert, Lon and Charles Forren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
