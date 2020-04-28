|
Elmer J. Sieberns
Born: May 7, 1926; Harmon
Died: April 24, 2020; Franklin Grove
DIXON – Elmer J. Sieberns, age 93, of Dixon, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Elmer was born May 7, 1926, in Harmon, the son of John and Dora (Jacobs) Sieberns. He served in the US Army during WWII and spent time in Japan. Elmer later married Janet Gipson in 1975. She preceded him in death on January 30, 2007. He was employed at Raynor as a carpenter for 44 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Rebekah Lai and Cindy Martinez both of Kansas City, Mo.; son, John Sieberns of Freeport; sister, Charlene Smith of Rochelle;sister-in-law, Ilamae Sieberns of Franklin Grove; seven grandchildren, Dustin Martinez, Brittany (Nathan) Athens, Brandon Martinez, Jesse (Lily) Lai, Ben (Lauren) Lai, Annamarie Sieberns and David Sieberns; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; several ste children and stepgrandchildren; and his cat, Pepper.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one brother, Kenneth Sieberns.
Private services will be at a later date. Military honors will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens after COVID-19 restrictions are released.
A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.