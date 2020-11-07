1/1
Elsa T. Wigginton
Elsa T. Wigginton

Born: March 14, 1929; Nurnberg, Germany

Died: November 5, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Elsa T. Wigginton, 91, of Dixon, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. She was a dedicated mom, grandma and great-grandma. Elsa cherished her family and spending time with them. She never missed a birthday or celebration.

Elsa was born March 14, 1929, in Nurnberg, Germany. She married Charles R. "Bob" Wigginton on February 13, 1949, in Nurnberg, Germany. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2008. Elsa enjoyed bird watching and gardening. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Elsa is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Dave) Love of Dixon, IL; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Wigginton, Andrew Love, Christopher (Laura) Love, Molly (Kevin) Heath; four great-grandchildren, Zoe Love, Claire Love, Piper Love and Quinton Love.

Elsa was preceded in death by her son, John Wigginton; mother, Kate Gallmayer; and brother Heinze Gallmayer.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 7, 2020.
