Elsie M. (Brink) Harmon



Born: November 24, 1933; Dixon



Died: August 5, 2020; Lynwood, California



LYNWOOD, Calif. – Elsie Mae (Brink) Harmon was born Nov. 24, 1933 in Dixon, Lee County, IL., the daughter of Guy Winfield and Gladys (Gilroy) Brink. She died August 5, 2020 in Lynwood, California.



She married Charles Donald Harmon July 16, 1955 in Maytown, IL. He preceded her in death in 2008. Elsie and Don moved to California in 1957 to join other relatives already there and enjoy the sunshine.



Elsie loved her family and friends, and her online family and friends. Elsie was an avid researcher of genealogy, helping many families find their ancestors, many times spending up to 12 hours a day on the computer. When she was in the hospital she couldn't figure out why her computer wasn't working, it was her TV. And she was trying to use the remote as if it was the computer mouse. She was trying to check her emails to see who wrote to her – she was hooked. Elsie also loved going to the casinos often staying at one slot machine until 3 in the morning. She was very proud of being from Dixon, Illinois and would often share stories of places in Dixon that her and her brothers visited.



Elsie is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Ann (Harmon) and Daniel Collins; two stepgrandchildren, Michael and Matthew Collins; one step-great-granddaughter, Hayley Collins; two nephews, Rodney Brink and Michael Brink; three nieces and nephews-in-law, Pam (Brink) and Loy Eide, Yvette (Brink) and Greg LaValle, and Jeanette (Brink) and Michael Donahue; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.



Also preceding her in death are her sister-in-law, Pauline Brink; nephew, Steve Brink; and brothers, Robert "Bob" Brink and Ernest Brink.



Funeral services will be August 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Rose Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, California.





