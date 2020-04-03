Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Emelie I. King

Born: Jan . 13, 1950; Portland, Oregon

Died: April 1, 2020; Mendota

AMBOY– Emelie I King, age 70, of Amboy, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Mendota.

She was born Jan. 13, 1950 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Gerald and Helen (Aycock) King. Emelie had worked at Camco and Mutual Management both in Rockford and the Credit Bureau in Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Emelie is survived by her daughter, Marjorie "Meggie" (Travis) Wiley of Amboy; one grandson, Bentley Wiley; two sisters, Elizabeth Heinzmann of Portage, IN, and Sarah King of Dixon; two brothers, Gerald (Carol) King III of Lafayette, IN, and Darrell King of Dixon; many nieces and nephews and loving southern family. She is also survived by her lifelong partner, Robert Schon of Amboy.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
