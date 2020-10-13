Emersyn Raelyn Hopkins
Born: September 28, 2020; Davenport, IA
Died: October 8, 2020; Chicago, IL
Rock Falls – Emersyn Raelyn Hopkins, 10 days old, of Rock Falls, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Ann and Robert Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
Emersyn was born September 28, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Brett Hopkins and Shannon Mallory.
She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Aaliyah and Brooklyn; two brothers, Izaih and Karsyn; maternal grandparents, Chuck and Tracee McCarty of Waxahachie, Texas; paternal grandmother, Karleen (Tom) Crawford of Rock Falls; paternal grandfather, Gary Hopkins of Clinton, Iowa; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Mark Mallory; maternal great grandfather, Raymond A. Kriegelstein, Sr.; maternal great-grandparents; Charles B. and Chrisetta McCarty; maternal great-great-grandmother, Edith Learo; paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Johnson; paternal great-grandfather, Horace Hopkins; and her cousin, Camden Hopkins.
Visitation, for a maximum of 25 people at a time, will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Avenue in Sterling.
Masks will be required when entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
