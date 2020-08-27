1/1
Ernest F. Bricker
Ernest F. Bricker

Born: June 28, 1971

Died: August 22, 2020

MT. MORRIS – Ernest F. Bricker, age 49, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 in his home.

Ernest was born on June 28, 1971, in Colorado Springs, CO, the son of Herbert & Margaret Bricker. Ernest was employed with L&K Trucking, Mt. Morris, IL.

Ernest is survived by his loving wife, Jana; two stepchildren, Shawn and Amanda; mother, Margaret; brother, William; and sister, Maribeth.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 E Hitt St., Mt. Morris, IL.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Finch Funeral Home
405 E Hitt St
Mount Morris, IL 61054
(815) 734-6156
