Ernest F. Bricker



Born: June 28, 1971



Died: August 22, 2020



MT. MORRIS – Ernest F. Bricker, age 49, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 in his home.



Ernest was born on June 28, 1971, in Colorado Springs, CO, the son of Herbert & Margaret Bricker. Ernest was employed with L&K Trucking, Mt. Morris, IL.



Ernest is survived by his loving wife, Jana; two stepchildren, Shawn and Amanda; mother, Margaret; brother, William; and sister, Maribeth.



He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert.



Cremation rites have been accorded with Finch Funeral Home, 405 E Hitt St., Mt. Morris, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store