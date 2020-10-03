Ervalee 'Lee' Schrader



Born: February 22, 1930



Died: September 24, 2020



MESA, Ariz. – Ervalee "Lee" Schrader, 90, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Sterling, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.



Ervalee was born on February 22, 1930 in Dixon, the daughter of Everett and Edna (Weed) Smith. She married Marvin Schrader on November 6, 1947. She worked as a CNA for many years in Sterling.



Survivors include one son, Daniel (Kay)Schrader of Darby, MT; two daughters, Debra (James) Howard of Mesa, AZ and Diane (George) Stange of Sterling; four grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.



Cremation rites will be accorded at Sonoran Skies Mortuary of Mesa. A private burial will be at a later date.





