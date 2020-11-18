1/1
Eugene J. "Gene" Sanders
1931 - 2020
Eugene 'Gene' J. Sanders

Born: December 23, 1931; Sterling

Died: November 16, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Eugene "Gene" J. Sanders, age 88, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Gene was born on December 23, 1931, in Sterling, the son of Earl and Mae (McCann) Sanders. He married Adrienne Allen on September 14, 1953 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on May 30. 2017. Gene was employed as assistant employment manager for 35 years with Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling. He served his country in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bennington during the Korean Conflict. Gene was an avid golfer, Chicago Cubs, Bears and N.Y. Yankees fan. He enjoyed camping and spending winters in Florida.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy (John) Bowman of Sterling; three sons, John (Robbin) Sanders of Rock Falls, Richard (Sandy) Sanders of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Michael Sanders of Sterling; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jack Sanders and Philip "Corky" Sanders.

Private Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls, with Reverend Richard Russo officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the CGH Health Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
or

