Eugene 'Gene' J. Sanders
Born: December 23, 1931; Sterling
Died: November 16, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Eugene "Gene" J. Sanders, age 88, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Gene was born on December 23, 1931, in Sterling, the son of Earl and Mae (McCann) Sanders. He married Adrienne Allen on September 14, 1953 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on May 30. 2017. Gene was employed as assistant employment manager for 35 years with Northwestern Steel & Wire in Sterling. He served his country in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bennington during the Korean Conflict. Gene was an avid golfer, Chicago Cubs, Bears and N.Y. Yankees fan. He enjoyed camping and spending winters in Florida.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy (John) Bowman of Sterling; three sons, John (Robbin) Sanders of Rock Falls, Richard (Sandy) Sanders of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Michael Sanders of Sterling; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jack Sanders and Philip "Corky" Sanders.
Private Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls, with Reverend Richard Russo officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the CGH Health Foundation.
