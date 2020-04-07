|
Eugene R. Walls III
Born: Dec. 9, 1968; Decatur
Died: March 28, 2020; Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Eugene R. Walls, III, age 51, originally of Rock Falls, passed away in Springfield on March 28, 2020 where he has resided for 13 years. He will be cremated in Springfield and inurnment will take place with full military rites at Camp Butler in Springfield.
Eugene was born December 9, 1968 in Decatur, the son of Eugene Walls, Jr. and Rae (Renner) Walls. He married Joni Jacks in October of 2018 in Lincoln.
He enlisted in the National Guard #1644 Unit at the age of 19, which would lead him to a career in the Army. He joined the 101st Airborne, became a Recruiting Officer where he eventually retired from military service in Springfield.
His survivors include both parents; two daughters, Ashley (Robert) Walls of Muscatine, Iowa and Riley Walls of Port Byron; one stepson, Christopher of Springfield; one sister, Monica (Ray) Adams of Texas; one brother, Matthew Walls, Sr. of Rock Falls; several nieces and nephews, Justin and Breanna Geiger of Texas, Nicole (Nathan) Stepp of Shannon, Andrea (Kevin) Walls of Morrison and Matthew Walls, Jr. of Rock Falls; six great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and his paternal grandmother.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to surrounding circumstances.