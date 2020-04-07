Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. Walls III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene R. Walls III Obituary
Eugene R. Walls III

Born: Dec. 9, 1968; Decatur

Died: March 28, 2020; Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Eugene R. Walls, III, age 51, originally of Rock Falls, passed away in Springfield on March 28, 2020 where he has resided for 13 years. He will be cremated in Springfield and inurnment will take place with full military rites at Camp Butler in Springfield.

Eugene was born December 9, 1968 in Decatur, the son of Eugene Walls, Jr. and Rae (Renner) Walls. He married Joni Jacks in October of 2018 in Lincoln.

He enlisted in the National Guard #1644 Unit at the age of 19, which would lead him to a career in the Army. He joined the 101st Airborne, became a Recruiting Officer where he eventually retired from military service in Springfield.

His survivors include both parents; two daughters, Ashley (Robert) Walls of Muscatine, Iowa and Riley Walls of Port Byron; one stepson, Christopher of Springfield; one sister, Monica (Ray) Adams of Texas; one brother, Matthew Walls, Sr. of Rock Falls; several nieces and nephews, Justin and Breanna Geiger of Texas, Nicole (Nathan) Stepp of Shannon, Andrea (Kevin) Walls of Morrison and Matthew Walls, Jr. of Rock Falls; six great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and his paternal grandmother.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to surrounding circumstances.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -