|
|
Eunice Evelyn walters
Born: July 14, 1922; Polo
Died: March 4, 2020; Oregon
OREGON â€" Eunice Evelyn Walters, 97, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center, Oregon, IL. She worked in the dietary department at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, retiring on July 20, 1984.
Eunice was born July 14, 1922, in Polo, IL, the daughter of Arthur H. and Estella (Martin) Nelson. She married Dudley K. Walters on June 22, 1948 in Dixon. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2009. She was a member of Community Alliance Church, Dixon.
She is survived by two nieces, Barbara (John) Taylor of Newton, IA, and Gloria Stremlau.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Viola Irvin, Hazel Thompson; one brother, Irvin Nelson; one nephew, Duane Nelson; and one niece, Marilyn Thompson.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon. There will be no formal visitation.
Memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.