Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469

Eunice E. Walters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice E. Walters Obituary
Eunice Evelyn walters

Born: July 14, 1922; Polo

Died: March 4, 2020; Oregon

OREGON â€" Eunice Evelyn Walters, 97, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center, Oregon, IL. She worked in the dietary department at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Dixon, retiring on July 20, 1984.

Eunice was born July 14, 1922, in Polo, IL, the daughter of Arthur H. and Estella (Martin) Nelson. She married Dudley K. Walters on June 22, 1948 in Dixon. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2009. She was a member of Community Alliance Church, Dixon.

She is survived by two nieces, Barbara (John) Taylor of Newton, IA, and Gloria Stremlau.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Viola Irvin, Hazel Thompson; one brother, Irvin Nelson; one nephew, Duane Nelson; and one niece, Marilyn Thompson.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Dixon. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Dixon.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -