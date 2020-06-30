Eunice I. Forristall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice I. Forristall

Born: October 21, 1951

Died: June 25, 2020

AMBOY– Eunice Irene Forristall, age 68 of Amboy passed away,Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the comfort of her sister's home, surrounded by her family.

Eunice was born on Oct. 21, 1951, in Scarboro, the daughter of William and Inez (Cantrell) Atkinson. She married William"Bill" Forristall on September 23, 1977, in Lee Center. Eunice was a homemaker and a sales represenative for AVON Cosmetics.

Eunice "Irene" is survived by two sons, William (Peggy) Forristall of Export, PA and LeRoy Forristall of Amboy; two daughters, Tammy (Bill) Finn of Manhattan, KS, and Helen Forristall; three brothers; two sisters; 10 grandkids; and 37 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers and one grandson.

Visitation will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, with burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery in Lee Center.

Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved