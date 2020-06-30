Eunice I. Forristall
Born: October 21, 1951
Died: June 25, 2020
AMBOY– Eunice Irene Forristall, age 68 of Amboy passed away,Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the comfort of her sister's home, surrounded by her family.
Eunice was born on Oct. 21, 1951, in Scarboro, the daughter of William and Inez (Cantrell) Atkinson. She married William"Bill" Forristall on September 23, 1977, in Lee Center. Eunice was a homemaker and a sales represenative for AVON Cosmetics.
Eunice "Irene" is survived by two sons, William (Peggy) Forristall of Export, PA and LeRoy Forristall of Amboy; two daughters, Tammy (Bill) Finn of Manhattan, KS, and Helen Forristall; three brothers; two sisters; 10 grandkids; and 37 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers and one grandson.
Visitation will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, with burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery in Lee Center.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.