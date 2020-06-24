Eureath Bollivar

Eureath Elva Bollivar
Born: September 11, 1928; Erie
Died: June 22, 2020; Sterling
Prophetstown – Eureath Elva Bollivar, 91, of Prophetstown, IL, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL.
Her graveside service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Leon Cemetery in Prophetstown with visitation from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the Leon United Methodist Church in Prophetstown. Rev. Jan Shaulis will officiate. A memorial has been established to Leon United Methodist Church in Prophetstown. For the courtesy of the family and others attending services, we ask that our guests please observe all social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
Eureath was born September 11, 1928, in Erie, IL, to Gerald J. and Gladys M. (Goodell) Peters. She graduated from Erie High School and earned an emergency teaching certificate from Northern Illinois University. Eureath married Donald E. Bollivar on August 14, 1949, in Prophetstown, IL. He died August 30, 2002. Eureath worked as a teacher following college. She also made wedding and birthday cakes and sewed. Eureath cooked for Centerville School in rural Whiteside County and later for Prophetstown Grade School. She also worked as a bus driver for the Prophetstown School System. Eureath was a member of Leon United Methodist Church where she served on many different committees. She was a member of and held several offices for the Order of the Eastern Star, Whiteside County Home Extension, and was a 4-H leader. Eureath loved animals and people.
Survivors include two daughters, Rita (Darrell) Hoogheem of Oskaloosa, IA and Donna (Dale) Diermyer of Williamsport, PA; two sons, Robert (Brenda) Bollivar of Prophetstown, IL and Ronald (Penny) Bollivar of Wataga, IL; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; many sisters-in-law; many brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; one granddaughter, Colleen Hoogheem; and one brother, Bill Peters.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 24, 2020.