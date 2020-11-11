1/1
Evelyn J. Bonnell
Evelyn J. Bonnell

Born: June 27, 1927; St. Joseph, Illinois

Died: November 8, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Evelyn J Bonnell, age 93, of Dixon, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Heritage Square in Dixon.

She was born June 27, 1927 in St. Joseph, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Clara (Minor) Myers. Evelyn worked as an executive administrative assistant at Black Brothers Inc. in Mendota for 31 years prior to her retirement.She married Donald Bonnell March 21, 1949 in Mendota. He preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Wandalee (Leo) Bonnell and Maxine (Benny) Fenn.

Evelyn is survived by two sisters, Jean (Francis) Fogle of Dixon and Connie (Robert) Blanton of Ball Ground, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday Nov. 12, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Lee Center, IL.

A memorial has been established to Heritage Square in Dixon.

Face coverings required for the visitation and service.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
