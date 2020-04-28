|
Evelyn J. Friemuth
Born: November 18, 1924; Dixon
Died: April 23, 2020; Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS – Evelyn Jane Behrendt Friemuth, age 95, passed away in Mt. Morris on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She was born on November 18, 1924 in Dixon, the daughter of John and Harriet (Sweet) Behrendt. Evelyn graduated from Harmon High School, class of 1942, before attending and graduating from Dixon Business College.
She married Raymond "Ray" Friemuth on September 10, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2010. She worked on the farm until 1961 and then went to work for Kable Printing until her retirement. After retirement, she opened up her own craft shop called The Plaster Pit.
Evelyn was a member of Disciples United Methodist Church of Mt. Morris and also the United Methodist Women. She was a very artistic person who expressed herself through crocheting, knitting, decorating cakes, and oil painting; which she won awards for. She grew up as a truck farmer's daughter, therefore she became a member of a gardening club and had her own large garden with over 100 tomato plants. Evelyn loved to travel throughout the United States with her fiancé, Lowell where she enjoyed meeting new people and playing cards.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; siblings, Alvin (Vernice) Behrendt, Everett (Valara) Behrendt, Harold (Florence) Behrendt, Walter (Doris) Behrendt, and Irene (Virgil) Schmall; special in-laws John and Pearl Friemuth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Osborne of Mt. Morris, Gail (Gary) Fruin of Dixon, John Friemuth of Mt. Morris, and Bob (Laurie) Friemuth of Oregon; fiancé, Lowell Schaefer of Mt. Morris; 4 grandchildren, Nicholas Osborne, and 3 Blumeyer grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, Samantha Rae Osborne and 3 Blumeyer great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Memorials are established for the Disciples United Methodist Church. A private family graveside service will take place at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Payne?s Point.
