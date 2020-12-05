1/1
Evelyn Maxwell
1930 - 2020
Evelyn Irene Maxwell

Born: March 20, 1930; Sterling

Died: December 2, 2020; Dixon

Sterling - Evelyn Irene Maxwell, 90, of Sterling, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Evelyn was born on March 20, 1930 in Sterling, the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Bohms) Crouse. She married Robert Maxwell on March 6, 1949 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on April 4, 1996. Evelyn lived in the Glen Ellyn/Wheaton area for 30 years, where she worked alongside her husband at his mortgage business, and later as a patient representative at Central Dupage Medical Group for 14 years. Evelyn retired in February 2006 and returned to the Sterling area. She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. Evelyn loved taking care of and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother to her children, and a sweet and generous grandmother.

Survivors include one daughter, Lynda (Mark) Hoppe of Chicago; two sons, Thomas (Luzetta) Maxwell of Sterling, and John (Patricia) Maxwell of Highland Village, TX; son-in-law, Thomas Love of Dixon; 6 grandchildren, Jody Love of Dixon, Marc (Jaimie) Maxwell of Como, Elizabeth Maxwell ofSterling, Matthew (Jillian) Love of St. Charles, Kimberly (Scott) Harvey ofKernersville, NC, and Kristine Maxwell of Plano, TX; 7 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Owen, Olivia, Cameron, Gavin, Kendall, and Brooks; and close family friend, Janet Thompson.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; and one daughter, Barbara Love.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A private family gravesideservice will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling at a later date.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
2 entries
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Arlyn Madsen
December 4, 2020
My grandma Evelyn was very sweet and loved everyone!...
Jacob Maxwell
Grandchild
