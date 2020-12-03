1/1
Everett Highes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett D. "Burr" Hughes

Born: July 21, 1947; Columbus, KY

Died: November 28, 2020; Sterling, IL

Morrison, IL – Everett D. "Burr" Hughes, 73, of Morrison, IL, died November 28, 2020, at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home or Clinton Humane Society.

Everett was born July 21, 1947, in Columbus, KY, to Everett S. and Lovie M. (Palsgrove) Hughes. He was a Sterling High School graduate. Everett joined the Army serving during Vietnam. He married Kathy A. Snyder in 1989, in Las Vegas. Everett retired from General Electric in Morrison where he developed the nickname "Burr". He enjoyed fishing and playing softball on various men's leagues including the Johnnie's Tap team. Burr enjoyed bowling & a good round of golf. Burr loved watching the Chicago Bears & the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; one sister, Jan (Ric) Cupp of Florida; two brothers, Ron Hughes of Sterling and Deron "Joe" (Melanie) Hughes of Rock Falls; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Renkes Funeral Home
404 E Lincolnway
East Morrison, IL 61270
(815) 772-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosma Renkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved