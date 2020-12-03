Everett D. "Burr" HughesBorn: July 21, 1947; Columbus, KYDied: November 28, 2020; Sterling, ILMorrison, IL – Everett D. "Burr" Hughes, 73, of Morrison, IL, died November 28, 2020, at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, IL.Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home or Clinton Humane Society.Everett was born July 21, 1947, in Columbus, KY, to Everett S. and Lovie M. (Palsgrove) Hughes. He was a Sterling High School graduate. Everett joined the Army serving during Vietnam. He married Kathy A. Snyder in 1989, in Las Vegas. Everett retired from General Electric in Morrison where he developed the nickname "Burr". He enjoyed fishing and playing softball on various men's leagues including the Johnnie's Tap team. Burr enjoyed bowling & a good round of golf. Burr loved watching the Chicago Bears & the Los Angeles Dodgers.Survivors include his wife, Kathy; one sister, Jan (Ric) Cupp of Florida; two brothers, Ron Hughes of Sterling and Deron "Joe" (Melanie) Hughes of Rock Falls; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.