Floyd D. Nettz
Died: June 10, 2020
FAIRHOPE, Ala. – Floyd Dale Nettz, age 93, a native of Dixon, IL and a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Nettz.
Mr. Nettz is survived by his step ons, Kevin Melton (Christine) and Steve Magne, all of Fairhope; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mr. Nettz's life will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements are being completed by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 19698 Greeno Road, Fairhope, AL 36532.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.