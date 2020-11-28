Fonda I. Johnson
Born: February 18, 1929
Died: November 21, 2020
FRANKLIN GROVE – Fonda I. Johnson, 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Franklin Grove Nursing Home.
Fonda was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Canton, IL, the daughter of Emery and Pearl Peterson. On May 20, 1946 in Canton, she was united in marriage to Raymond Johnson. He preceded her on Oct. 27, 2007. Fonda was a member of the Polo Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers, crocheting and most of all spending time with her family. Survivors include daughters Raidene Farster of Dixon; son Dennis (Barbara) Johnson of Kentwood, MI; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kelly Orsted; son-in-law Robert Farster; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
All services are private and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fairmount Cemetery in Polo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Polo Church of the Brethren at 401 S. Congress Ave in Polo.
