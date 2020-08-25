1/
Frances J. Thompson
Frances J. THompson

Died: February 10, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Frances Jean (Bowers) Thompson, 91, of Dixon, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage Square in Dixon. A graveside service, with 50 people at a time allowed to attend, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, with Pastor Frank Berman officiating. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 25, 2020.
