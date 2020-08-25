Frances J. THompson



Died: February 10, 2020; Dixon



DIXON – Frances Jean (Bowers) Thompson, 91, of Dixon, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage Square in Dixon. A graveside service, with 50 people at a time allowed to attend, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, with Pastor Frank Berman officiating. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store