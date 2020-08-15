Frances M. Chavez



Born: February 9, 1943; Dixon



Died: August 13, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Frances M. Chavez, 77 of Sterling, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.



She was born on February 9, 1943 in Dixon, the daughter of Adolph and Josephine (Magana) Perez and was a 1961 graduate of Newman Central Catholic High School. She married Lee Chavez in November 1962 in Sterling. Frances had been employed by CGH Medical Center in Sterling for 30 years, retiring as a unit secretary. Frances was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.



Survivors include her husband, Librado "Lee;" four daughters, Teresa (Dan) Rodriguez of Sterling, Rosie (Raymond) Garza of Huntley, Liz (Rene) Rodriguez of Belvidere, IL and Margie (Kurt) Clevenger of Sterling; her brother, Michael Perez of Sterling; nine grandchildren, Daniel (Carly) Rodriguez, Brandon Rodriguez, Jordan Rodriguez, Elisha (Brad) Tepper, Vanessa Garza, Shantae Rodriguez, Reyna Rodriguez, Breanna Clevenger and Kurtis Clevenger; and four great-grandchildren, Adriana Valenciano, Alyssa Tepper, Isabella Rodriguez, and Ronan Rodriguez,



She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Elizabeth Fredericks and Margaret Perez.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced for a public visitation to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave., in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church with the Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home; Alzheimer research; St. Mary Church; and Newman Central Catholic High School





