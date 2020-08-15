1/1
Frances M. Chavez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Chavez

Born: February 9, 1943; Dixon

Died: August 13, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Frances M. Chavez, 77 of Sterling, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 9, 1943 in Dixon, the daughter of Adolph and Josephine (Magana) Perez and was a 1961 graduate of Newman Central Catholic High School. She married Lee Chavez in November 1962 in Sterling. Frances had been employed by CGH Medical Center in Sterling for 30 years, retiring as a unit secretary. Frances was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Librado "Lee;" four daughters, Teresa (Dan) Rodriguez of Sterling, Rosie (Raymond) Garza of Huntley, Liz (Rene) Rodriguez of Belvidere, IL and Margie (Kurt) Clevenger of Sterling; her brother, Michael Perez of Sterling; nine grandchildren, Daniel (Carly) Rodriguez, Brandon Rodriguez, Jordan Rodriguez, Elisha (Brad) Tepper, Vanessa Garza, Shantae Rodriguez, Reyna Rodriguez, Breanna Clevenger and Kurtis Clevenger; and four great-grandchildren, Adriana Valenciano, Alyssa Tepper, Isabella Rodriguez, and Ronan Rodriguez,

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Elizabeth Fredericks and Margaret Perez.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced for a public visitation to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Ave., in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church with the Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home; Alzheimer research; St. Mary Church; and Newman Central Catholic High School


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved