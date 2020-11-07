1/1
Frances O'Malley McGinn

Born: September 21, 1925; Dixon

Died: November 4, 2020; Peoria

PEORIA – Frances O'Malley McGinn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Buehler Home in Peoria, IL.

She was born in Dixon, IL, on September 21, 1925, and lived most of her early life in Sterling, IL, and the last 63 years in Peoria, IL. She married John A. "Jack" McGinn on February 18, 1950, and together, they raised five children. He preceded her in death in 2019.

Frances was the daughter of Joseph and Frances Harvey O'Malley. She attended business school after graduating from Newman High School in Sterling, IL.

Frances is survived by her children, Mary Eaton (Aral) of Naples, FL, Joanne Willis (Michael) of Waterloo, IA, and Paul (Janet) McGinn of Granger, IN; daughter-in-law, Sharon McGinn of De Forest, WI; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John O'Malley (Nancy) of Huntley, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two beloved children, Marcia and Thomas; one grandchild, David Willis; and two sisters.

The family would like to thank the entire Buehler Home Nursing Staff for the excellent quality of care and friendship they provided to both Jack and Frances. 

Due to the Coronavirus, the funeral service will be private. Fr. Paul Stark, S.J. will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Church.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 7, 2020.
