Frances Willett-Jomant
1933 - 2020
Frances Willett-Jomant

Born: January 29, 1933

Died: October 14, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Frances Willett-Jomant, age 87, died at her home Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Frances was born on January 29, 1933 in Roodhouse, the daughter of Edward and Ruby (Sanders) Jones. She married Frank Willett on October 15, 1949. He died May 11, 1982. She later married William Jomant on August 31, 1998. Frances was employed at General Electric in Morrison for 28 years retiring in 1993. She also worked at the Rock Falls Wal-Mart for several years. Frances loved all of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, William of Rock Falls; two daughters, Kathy Burtlow of Buffalo, Mo., and Lori Johnson of Rock Falls; three stepdaughters, Evelyn (Scott) Leusche of Minn., Dawn (Chet) Dunas of Byron and Christy (Leon) Houle of Compton; three sons, Bruce (Kim) Willett of Rock Falls, Todd (Ruth) Willett of Rock Falls, and Corey (Vicki) Willett of Prophetstown; two stepsons, Lee Jomant of Nashville, Tenn. and Mark (Annette) Jomant of Amboy; two brothers, Bob (Maggie) Jones of Rock Falls and George (Sharon) Jones of Colorado; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Joseph and Randy Willett; one sister, Beverly Robbins; and two grandsons, Dakota and Jessie Willett.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
