Francis Lemme

Francis E. "Gene" Lemme
Born: April 26, 1935; New Holland, IL
Died: September 20, 2020; Rockford, IL
Dixon – Francis E. "Gene" Lemme, age 85, of Dixon, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born April 26, 1935, in New Holland, IL, the son of Victor and Catherine (Chandler) Lemme. Gene graduated from New Holland High School and earned his Bachelor Degree from Blackburn College in Education and Art. In his early years, his paintings won several awards. His Masters Degree was from Northern Illinois University. He worked at Henry Pratt Company in Dixon for 10 years and then began his teaching career, teaching one year at Amboy High School and then 25 years with the Dixon Public Schools, mostly in the 6th grade. Gene was a veteran of the Army, serving as an MP and then in Military Intelligence. His tour took him to Germany from 1959-1961, where he and Joan were able to visit many European countries. He was chairman of the board of directors for Open Sesame Child Care center, a past president of the Dixon Teacher Association, and a volunteer and board member at the Leydig Center for 25 years where he served as board chairman for the last 10 years. Gene married Joan Franklin July 5, 1958 in Minocqua, WI. He and Joan loved to travel and added their 50th state, Alaska, on their 60th wedding anniversary. His family enjoyed his love of cooking and his wonderful meals will be greatly missed by all. When not volunteering, Gene and Joan spent their time in their beautiful gardens, Hosta Heaven, where over the years he bred over 10,000 daylilies. The gardens won the Chicago Tribune Glorious contest in 2006 which brought many visitors. All genres of music, reading, Suduko, and word puzzles kept him busy when indoors. Times spent sitting on his porch, enjoying the wildlife, woods, and snows of winter, were greatly treasured.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond and Charles; and one sister, Ellen Wunderle.
Gene is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Marie (Bill) Popkin of Morrison, Eric (Cali) Lemme of Urbana, Kristin (Steve) Carlson of Dixon; 7 grandchildren, Brady (Chyna) Popkin, Trevor (Bre) Popkin, Stirling Lemme, Connor, Caleb, Emma, and Leah Carlson; great-granddaughter, Nyomi Popkin, and twin great-grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by several nephews and their families.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life is planned for July of 2021 in Gene's garden with his lilies.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Kreider Services in Dixon.
