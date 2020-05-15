Frank C. Ward
Died: May 13, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Frank C. Ward, 94, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.
The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Died: May 13, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Frank C. Ward, 94, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.
The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 15, 2020.