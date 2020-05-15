Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank C. Ward



Died: May 13, 2020; Morrison



MORRISON – Frank C. Ward, 94, of Morrison, IL, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.



The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





