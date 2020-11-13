Frank G. Eccles



Born: February 12, 1951



Died: August 21, 2020



KALAMZOO, Mich. – Frank G. Eccles, age 69, passed away August 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.



Frank was born February 12, 1951, in Dixon, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Gladys Eccles. He married the former Linda Williams on January 14, 1972.



Frank is survived by his wife, Linda of Kalamazoo, Michigan; two sons, Joseph (Dana) Eccles of Oak Lawn, Illinois and Benjamin (Krista) Eccles of Byron, Illinois and daughter Lindsey (Joseph) Bergthold of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and eight grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Frank was employed by Exelon/ Commonwealth Edison for 36 years before retiring. He then continued as a contractor for 4 more years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Per Frank's wishes, there were no public services and he was cremated.





