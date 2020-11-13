1/
Frank G. Eccles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank G. Eccles

Born: February 12, 1951

Died: August 21, 2020

KALAMZOO, Mich. – Frank G. Eccles, age 69, passed away August 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Frank was born February 12, 1951, in Dixon, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Gladys Eccles. He married the former Linda Williams on January 14, 1972.

Frank is survived by his wife, Linda of Kalamazoo, Michigan; two sons, Joseph (Dana) Eccles of Oak Lawn, Illinois and Benjamin (Krista) Eccles of Byron, Illinois and daughter Lindsey (Joseph) Bergthold of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Frank was employed by Exelon/ Commonwealth Edison for 36 years before retiring. He then continued as a contractor for 4 more years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Per Frank's wishes, there were no public services and he was cremated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved