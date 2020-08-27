1/1
Franklin Dean Schultheis
Franklin Dean Schultheis

Born: July 22, 1943

Died: August 22, 2020

DIXON – Franklin Dean Schultheis, age 77, of Dixon, was born July 22, 1943 and passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.

He was a beloved father, brother and friend to many. Frank served in the U.S. Army, and was a part of the local labor union for 35 years.

Frank enjoyed fishing and traveling. He loved to drink coffee and tell stories to his family and friends. He will truly be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Schultheis of Dixon; his brothers, Art (Helen) Schultheis of Ohio, Charles (Brenda) Hazelwood and Robert (Elaine) Hazelwood all of Dixon; his children, John (Jenn) Schultheis, Raymond (Cindy) Schultheis, Kenneth Schultheis, Frank (Sandy) Schultheis; James (Vicki) Schultheis, Lynn McCoy and Frank Schmall; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Hazelwood; his father, Dean Schultheis; and three brothers, Steven Schultheis, Bernard Schultheis and Don Schultheis.

A celebration ofl life will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at noon at the Dixon VFW, Post 540. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
