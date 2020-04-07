|
Franklin L. Heller
Born: Oct. 26, 1950
Died: March 24, 2020
OREGON - God knew when he created the world that on October 26, 1950, Franklin and Agnes (Schier) Heller would have a baby boy. His name was to be Franklin Laverne. God would place the love of his life, Karen Wallgren, right at his feet; and they would be joined in marrige on July 1, 1972.
God would bless them with three children and seven grandchildren. Their firstborn child, Jeremy (Terri Harper) with children: Julia, Trent, and Jenna. Second born, Nathan (Larinda Jameson) with children Levi and Jacklyn. Third born, his little girl Charity (Nick Prose) with children Johnathan and Gracie. He was to be drafted in the United States Army with draft number 7 right out of Oregon High School in 1969. God would bring him back safe from serving in the military; later, the effects from his service in Vietnam caused the end of his time on earth.
Once at home, he supported his family by working for the Ogle County Highway Department for 37 years. There are two grandchildren and a daughter-in-law (Larinda) already with the Lord. Franklin Laverne peacefully joined them with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 24, 2020.
In honor and in memory of our grandpa, please consider supporting the Rockford Rescue Mission to continue our grandpa's love for helping others.
Private family services will be held. The family was assisted by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home.
