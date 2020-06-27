Franklin Stomberg
Franklin Louis Stomberg

Rockford – Franklin Louis Stomberg, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital.

Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Rockford is handling arrangements.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 27, 2020.
