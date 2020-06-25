Fred Moore

Fred Anton Moore
Dixon – Fred Anton Moore, 63, of Key West, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lower Keys Medical Center, Key West, FL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Dixon – Fred Anton Moore, 63, of Key West, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lower Keys Medical Center, Key West, FL.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.