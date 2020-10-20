Gail C. ogan Jr.Died: October 13, 2020MORRISON, Mo. – Gail C. Ogan Jr., Lt Col USAF (ret.) died October 13 2020.He is survived by his wife, Veda; son, Tim with wife Kathy and daughter Toni; siblings, Patricia Fluck, William, Robert, Donald, and Philip Ogan.He was preceded in death by his sons, Ron Mitchell and Rand Martin; and sister, Frances Wright.Gail enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. He earned his pilot wings at Malden AFB MO in 1954. He was an instructor pilot at Greenville AFB MS, a KC-97 tanker pilot at Barksdale AFB LA and then was assigned to the air base groups at Athenai airport in Athens Greece and Langley AFB VA. In 1967, he joined the 131st TFW at Robertson ANGB at Lambert field St Louis as the unit's flight safety officer flying the F-100 until 1975. He then started work at the Defense Mapping Agency – Aerospace Center retiring as the Safety Director. He held a commercial pilots license with an instrument rating.A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63031. A private burial service, with full military honors, will take place Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at Chapel Hill Cemetery, in Dixon, Illinois.