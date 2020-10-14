Gale Wayne Staples
Born: February 21, 1950; Sterling
Died: October 7, 2020; Sterling
STERLING - Gale Wayne Staples, 70, of Sterling passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Gale was born in Sterling on February 21, 1950, the son of Wayne Staples and Janet (Billings) Love. He was a US Army Veteran. Gale married Corina Marquez on September 21, 1988, in Las Vegas, NV. He was employed as a highway maintainer with the Illinois Department of Transportation and retired in 2011. Gale greatly enjoyed all sporting events, and was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, antique cars, and driving his Corvette and motorcycle. Above all, Gale's greatest love was for his family, and he spent many hours coaching his daughters and attending their little league t-ball, softball, and basketball events.
Survivors include his wife, Corina Staples of Sterling; three daughters, Abbigale Staples of Colona, Alexandrea (Denzel Jones) Staples of San Antonio, TX, and Nikki Tintori of Rock Falls; one granddaughter, Zelandrea Jones of San Antonio, TX; and two sisters, Marsha Jensen of Sterling, and Gail (John) Sigel of Rock Falls.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation rites have been accorded. Masks will be required and social distancing in effect for a gathering of family and friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
