Gale was the best custodian and friend from Dillon School. Corina, my love and prayers for you at this time. I never realized who his sisters were, love to Gail and Marsha. I will always be thankful for the little things he did for the parents at the school. He was a hard worker, but most of all his sweet smile and kindness to all. Prayers and God's grace to you all!

Randy & Holly Rhodes

Friend