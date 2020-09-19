Garrett Alexander Johannsen
Born: June 7, 2009; Dixon
Died: September 16, 2020; Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE – Garrett Alexander Johannsen, 11, of Orangeville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with his dad Jon and his brother Beaux.
He was born on June 7, 2009 to Alisha Johannsen in Dixon, IL. He was enrolled in 6th grade at Orangeville Elementary School where he was active in basketball, and football. Garrett enjoyed playing video games, especially Roblox, and playing his saxophone. He loved sports, and loved the Green Bay Packers. Garrett could light up a room with his smile, he was one of the sweetest kids who was loving and caring, and always willing to lend a helping hand to his mom Alisha. He was very protective of his little brother Beaux, and wherever one was, the other followed shortly behind. His last heroic act was calling 9-1-1 to try to save his family. He will always be a hero.
He is survived by his mom, Alisha Johannsen of Orangeville, IL; brother, Brendan James Robey and sister, Kylie Sandra Paige Robey of Freeport, I; grandparents, Richard and Lori Johannsen of Sterling, IL and Leo Robey of Freeport, IL; great-grandma, Bonnie O'Brien of Sterling, IL; and aunts and uncles, Phil (Crystal) Johannsen, Adam Willhite, Amanda Helfrich, Leo (Jackie) Lawrence, Alexander (Delores) Holloway, Robert (Carolyn) Buckner, Martha "Jean" Cross, Deborah Robey, Phyllis Sones, Giovanni "James" Robey, Dale Robey, Patricia Robey and Alisha Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jon and brother Beaux.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Orangeville High School Gymnasium.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Orangeville High School Gymnasium.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks are required.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in Garrett's name at the Community Bank in Orangeville, IL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com