Gary Schick

Gary Eugene Schick
Born: November 26, 1955; Dixon
Died: September 22, 2020; Franklin Grove
Franklin Grove – Gary Eugene Schick, 64, of Franklin Grove, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home in Franklin Grove, IL.
He owned and operated Ray's Tire Service, for 29 years prior to his passing.
Gary was born, November 26, 1955, in Dixon, IL, the son of Robert and Margaret (Donoho) Schick. He was a member of the Dixon Elks Lodge # 779.
Gary is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Paula Murphy of Franklin Grove, IL; one son, Josh (Danielle) Schick of Peoria, AZ; one sister, Cheryl (Bill) Deen of Forreston, IL; two grandchildren, Payton Schick, Brayden Schick; many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Linda Harms; and one brother, Robert Schick.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
.