Gary Wayne Drew
Gary Wayne Drew

Born: April 21, 1944; Dixon

Died: November 18, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Gary Wayne Drew, 76, passed peacefully at CGH Medical Center in Sterling on November 18, 2020.

Gary was born on April 21, 1944 in Dixon , IL, the son of Merle and Viola Drew. He worked at theDixon Country Club and Shady Oaks Golf Course. He served in the Army at Fort Campbell Tenn. and Redstone Arsenal Huntsville, AL, where he drove for a general. He was wounded in Vietnam, and once back home, worked at Sauk ValleyCollege until he retired.

Gary is survived by his brother, Fred (Peggy) Drew; son, John Drew; and special friend, Marcie Newman; as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chris Drew.

Cremation rites have been accorded by the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.All services are private.

Any memorials may be given to Palmyra Cemetery Dixon, IL


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
