Gary Wayne DrewBorn: April 21, 1944; DixonDied: November 18, 2020; SterlingROCK FALLS – Gary Wayne Drew, 76, passed peacefully at CGH Medical Center in Sterling on November 18, 2020.Gary was born on April 21, 1944 in Dixon , IL, the son of Merle and Viola Drew. He worked at theDixon Country Club and Shady Oaks Golf Course. He served in the Army at Fort Campbell Tenn. and Redstone Arsenal Huntsville, AL, where he drove for a general. He was wounded in Vietnam, and once back home, worked at Sauk ValleyCollege until he retired.Gary is survived by his brother, Fred (Peggy) Drew; son, John Drew; and special friend, Marcie Newman; as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chris Drew.Cremation rites have been accorded by the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.All services are private.Any memorials may be given to Palmyra Cemetery Dixon, IL