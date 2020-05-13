Gaye Page
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born: May 8, 1947; Dixon
Died: May 4, 2020; Oregon

STERLING- Gaye Page, 72, of Sterling, IL died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon.

Gaye was born May 8, 1947 in Dixon, the daughter of Alvin and Edna (Wolf) Winkey. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend and nurse. Gaye saw her life's purpose as helping others. She was happy to lend an ear and open her heart to anyone. In retirement, she loved spending time with her grandkids and taking them on adventures, especially Disney World.

Her life's work was as a nurse, first as an RN and then as family-focused NP, earning her Master's from NIU. Throughout her life and career, many people saw Gaye as a mentor, role model, surrogate parent, and trusted medical practitioner. She will be deeply missed by her family, dear friends and many colleagues and patients.

Survivors include her sons Brad (Courtney) Page of Union, KY, Erik Page of Sterling; and daughter, Traci Page of Sterling. Survivors also include her grandchildren Sophia (12), Landry (8) and Alayna (6) and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Gaye will be laid to rest at Oak Knoll Memorial Park near her parents.

A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to her family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved