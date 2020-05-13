Born: May 8, 1947; Dixon
STERLING- Gaye Page, 72, of Sterling, IL died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Serenity Hospice in Oregon.
Gaye was born May 8, 1947 in Dixon, the daughter of Alvin and Edna (Wolf) Winkey. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend and nurse. Gaye saw her life's purpose as helping others. She was happy to lend an ear and open her heart to anyone. In retirement, she loved spending time with her grandkids and taking them on adventures, especially Disney World.
Her life's work was as a nurse, first as an RN and then as family-focused NP, earning her Master's from NIU. Throughout her life and career, many people saw Gaye as a mentor, role model, surrogate parent, and trusted medical practitioner. She will be deeply missed by her family, dear friends and many colleagues and patients.
Survivors include her sons Brad (Courtney) Page of Union, KY, Erik Page of Sterling; and daughter, Traci Page of Sterling. Survivors also include her grandchildren Sophia (12), Landry (8) and Alayna (6) and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Gaye will be laid to rest at Oak Knoll Memorial Park near her parents.
A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to her family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.