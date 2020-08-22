1/1
Gayland C. Nelson
Gayland C. Nelson

Born: March 2, 1943; Rockford

Died: August 20, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Gayland C. Nelson, age 77, of Dixon died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 3, 1943 in Rockford, the son of Charles W. and Ruby Pearl (Reeverts) Nelson. Gayland was a farmer and an operating engineer with Local 150 IUOE from 1964 to 2010, working for Propheter Construction for many years. He was a member of the Green River Saddle Club and enjoyed horseback riding, snowmobiling and riding in his side by side.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Gorter.

Gayland is survived by three sons, Shane (Dona) Nelson of Dixon, Scott "Scooter" (Chasity) Nelson of Chana, and Jeremy (Beth) Nelson of Byron; one grandson, Shane "Beaner" Nelson; Gayland's girlfriend, Melody Reed of Grand Detour; and one nephew, Chuck Nelson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grand Detour Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Face coverings are required for visitation and services.

A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 22, 2020.
