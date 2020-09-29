Gene Olson
Born: June 2, 1933; Belgrade, Minnesota
Died: September 25, 2020; Sterling
MORRISON – Gene Olson, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Morrison, with Rev. Dick Adams officiating. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd at the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Gene was born June 2, 1933 in Belgrade, MN, to Peter A. and Helen A (Kruse) Olson. He was educated in the Belgrade, MN schools, and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. On June 2, 1956 he married Patsy A. Howard in Morrison. Gene was employed as a carpenter with Robertson Construction in Morrison. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Morrison, and also the Morrison American Legion Post #328 and the Morrison VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; three daughters, Tammy (Allen) Craig of West Salem, WI, Lisa (Chris) Murrison of Morrison, IL and Teri (David) Suprise of New London, WI; eight grandchildren, Jeffery Folsom, Stacie Garrett, Cody Craig, Shane Craig, Jeremy Gerlach, Jamie (Bryce) Assenmacher, Caitlyn Suprise and Erin Suprise; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lorie Folsom; two grandsons, Kyle and Zachary Preston; two brothers, Leelon and Jerry D. Olson.
