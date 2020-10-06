1/1
Geneva F. Dussler
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva F. Dussler

Born: January 28, 1916; New Lisbon, Wisconsin

Died: October 4, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Geneva F. Dussler, age 104, of Rock Falls, Illinois, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Illinois.

Geneva Lawrence was born January 28, 1916 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin to Andrew and Sarah (Larsen) Lawrence. She graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1933 and worked in Delavan, Wisconsin, where she met and later married John Dussler June 16, 1936. They returned to John's hometown of Rock Falls, Illinois where they opened Dussler Construction around 1940 and were in business until 1967. John and Geneva were winter Texans for years, enjoying Brownsville as their second home. He preceded her in death on April 21, 1987.

Geneva was a faithful member of New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling, Illinois. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking. She was extremely caring and hospitable, and was a great one to have a conversation with around the dinner table. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by one sister, Joanne Ritchart of California; one brother, Robert Lawrence of Minnesota; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Virginia Lorene Johnson; two brothers; and four sisters.

Visitation for25 people at a time will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. Masks are required. A private celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. New Life will livestream the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Life Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Service
New Life Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved