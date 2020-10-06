Geneva F. Dussler
Born: January 28, 1916; New Lisbon, Wisconsin
Died: October 4, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Geneva F. Dussler, age 104, of Rock Falls, Illinois, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Illinois.
Geneva Lawrence was born January 28, 1916 in New Lisbon, Wisconsin to Andrew and Sarah (Larsen) Lawrence. She graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1933 and worked in Delavan, Wisconsin, where she met and later married John Dussler June 16, 1936. They returned to John's hometown of Rock Falls, Illinois where they opened Dussler Construction around 1940 and were in business until 1967. John and Geneva were winter Texans for years, enjoying Brownsville as their second home. He preceded her in death on April 21, 1987.
Geneva was a faithful member of New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling, Illinois. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking. She was extremely caring and hospitable, and was a great one to have a conversation with around the dinner table. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by one sister, Joanne Ritchart of California; one brother, Robert Lawrence of Minnesota; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Virginia Lorene Johnson; two brothers; and four sisters.
Visitation for25 people at a time will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. Masks are required. A private celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. New Life will livestream the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling.
