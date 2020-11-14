George E. 'Red' JonesBorn: August 31, 1935; Rock FallsDied: November 7, 2020; Strasburg, ColoradoSTRASBURG, Colo. – George E. "Red" Jones, age 85, of Strasburg, Colorado passed away on November 7, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his beloved dog Ellie by his side.George was born on August 31, 1935 in Rock Falls, IL to Edward and Ruby (Sanders) Jones. After losing his father before the age of 2 years, George's formative years were indelibly shaped by his mother, siblings, and highly revered aunt and uncle, Florence and Joseph Popejoy.Enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1953, he received his basic training in upstate New York and specialized education at Lowry Air Force in Denver, Colorado. During his free time, he would work extra shifts at a local A&W Drive-in where he met his only wife, Velda J. Huddleston.After serving 4 rewarding years in the service to his country, George achieved several promotional ranks and was honorably discharged to care for his children and wife, who suffered from complications due to polio.At that time, he returned to the Denver area where he became a successful plumbing contractor. Within this trade, he built many notable and later developed properties in Colorado and the upper Midwest region. George's greatest sense of achievement, however, was when, at the spry age of 72, he designed and built the amazing home in which he passed.Though he never officially retired, George finally relinquished his master certification at the age of 80 and nearly 60 years in the profession.When not toiling with the labors of his trade, George found pleasure in the camaraderie of hunting, golfing, bowling and a spirited game of cards. While most of these activities didn't occur without a friendly wager at stake, his absolute satisfaction came from interpreting, watching and betting on football. As he always proclaimed: "What's the fun in life without a little skin in the game?!!!"Divorcing from his wife in 1977, George never remarried, but shared a few special relationships that provided him an immense feeling of love and fulfillment throughout the years.Survivors include his only brother, Robert (Maggie) Jones, Rock Falls, IL; his devoted friend and companion, Sharyn Temple; his three sons, Edward (Karen) Jones, Rick (Debra) Jones, and Kenny (Joni) Jones; and endeared adoptive daughter, Tami (Tim) Lemke along with her mother, (Grandma) Doris F rankfather. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Julie (Jimmy) Gilmore, Nick (Kristin) Haws, Neal (Leah) Jones, and Natalie (Spencer) Frank. The light of his world are his seven great-grandchildren, Collin Gilmore, Delaney and Drake Haws, Lawson, Emma and Donovan George Jones, and yet to be named baby Frank due February, 2021, all of Colorado. He will be deeply missed by everyone including many caring nieces and nephews, and multiple acquaintances he treasured throughout life.He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles; his cherished sisters, Beverly Robbins and Frances Willett-Jomant all of Rock Falls, Illinois; and fellow veteran and mentor, James E. Pope, Sr. of Colorado.Celebrations of George's life will take place both in Colorado and Illinois at a later date.Memorials may be made to Volunteers of America – Denver (VOA) in his name.