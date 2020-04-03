|
George L. Carl
Born: Feb. 21, 1932; Peoria
Died: March 31, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – George L. Carl, 88, of Sterling, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home, March 31, 2020.
George was born February 21, 1932 in Peoria, the son of George and Hattie Carl. He married Joan Leseman on August 30, 1951. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2006.
George retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire Company as a steel inspector, after 32 years of service. He was employed at the Whiteside County Jail in the control center for 14 years. George enjoyed playing the accordion and attending German fests. He loved people and was frequently seen out socializing, wearing his German hat. He loved Sterling Warrior football games. George was a member of Berean Baptist Church. His faith in our Savior was most important to him. He taught his children to always do the right thing.
George is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Van) Hussung, sons, Jeffrey (Sandra) Carl and Kent (Penny) Carl, all of Sterling, daughter, Emily (Jeffrey) Bruce of Tucson, Arizona and son, John (Crystal) Carl of Seminole, TX; 12 grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Edna Seloover; and brother, Douglas Carl.
Private graveside services and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling.
Condolences may be sent to schillingfuneralhome.com