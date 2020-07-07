George U. 'Doc' Wright



Born: July 26, 1940; Rock Falls



Died: July 3, 2020; Sterling



ROCK FALLS – George U. "Doc" Wright, 79 of Rock Falls died Friday, July 3, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



He was born on July 26, 1940 in Rock Falls, the son of Numen and Sarah (Martindale) Wright. He married Barbara Jean Helms on December 16, 1960 in Sterling. She died June 21, 2006. He later married Linda L. Burgett on August 26, 2011. Doc had worked for the former National Manufacturing 43 years retiring in 2002. At that time, he was the longest serving employee still working. After he retired from National, he started his own business, 3 Generation Lawn and Haul where he worked closely with his son and grandsons. He was a member of the 1st Christian Church in Rock Falls and active in volunteering at their food pantry. Doc collected Heston Belt buckles among other items and was a scrap recycler. He was a member of the Sterling Family Moose. He was a great supporter of his grandchildren's events.



Survivors include his wife, Linda; his daughter, Barbara (Randy) Scott of Beavercreek, OH; his son, Brent (Gayle) Wright of Rock Falls; his brother, Martin Wright of Lyndon; his grandchildren, Joshua, Geoffrey, Nathan, Timothy, Sarah and Katie; his two stepgrandchildren, Lexi and Laykn; and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; four brothers, Robert and Arthur Wright and Al and Eugene McLain; and his stepson, Paul Newman.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls, in which the social distancing order will be in effect, allowing 50 persons at a time and face masks will be required. The funeral will follow on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Abiding Word Church in Sterling, with the Reverend Nathan Wright, his grandson officiating. Burial will conclude at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Food Pantry of the 1st Christian Church in Rock Falls or to the family, for a future charity as of yet to determined.





