George W. Ries
Born: November 25, 1925; Kranzburg, South Dakota
Died: July 12, 2020; Plymouth, Wisconsin
PLYMOUTH, Wis. – George W. Ries, 94, of Plymouth, WI, formerly of Sterling, IL, passed away at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth, WI, on July 12, 2020.
He was born on November 25, 1925 in Kranzburg, SD, the son of the late George J. and Margaret M. Ries. The family moved to Sterling, IL, in 1937.
During WWII, George served his country in both the Merchant Marines and the Army for 2 years each. While in the Army, he was stationed at Manilla, Philippines, plus Guam. He was at many ports and countries while in the Merchant Marines. George was able to take the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2011.
After the service, he returned to work at Lawrence Brothers Hdw. Mfg. Co., where he remained for 47 years. Much of that time he served as foreman of several departments. He retired in 1990. He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, Sterling, IL.
On May 20, 1950, he was united in marriage to Laverne M. Oetzel. She survives, along with a son, Terry L. (Barbara) Ries of Aurora, IL, and a daughter, Sandra L. (Ben) Lane of Plymouth, WI. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Julie Scheingold of Chicago, IL, Michael (Kelly) Ries of Lake in the Hills, IL, Monica (Jonathan) Crites of St. Charles, IL, Adam (Bethe) Lane of Green Bay, WI, and Brian (Amanda) Lane of Glenbeulah, WI. Seven great-grandchildren also survive, Andrew Scheingold of Chicago, IL, Kendall and Caleb Ries of Lake in the Hills, IL, Magdalene and Benjamin Lane of Green Bay, WI and Harper and Owen Crites of St. Charles, IL.
Also surviving are two brothers, Jerome Ries of Sterling, IL, Dennis (Gloria) Ries of Azle, Texas; three sisters, Eleanor Regan of Keller, TX, Junet Pepper of Sterling, IL, Margaret Humphrey of Creve Couer, MO; plus many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Evangeline Benkofske; and four brothers, Eugene in infancy, Vernon, Andy, and Paul.
George and his wife, Laverne, loved to travel, so they visited all 50 states, made several trips overseas and also visited Alaska and Mexico.
Since retirement, George and his wife have spent their winters in Alamo, TX. He enjoyed wood carving, dancing, and bicycling.
Following George's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services held at this time.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
.