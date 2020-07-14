1/1
Georgia J. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia J. Schmidt

Born: November 8, 1953; Lynwood, California

Died: July 9, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Georgia Jean Schmidt, 66, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. She was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for many years prior to her retirement.

Georgia was born November 8, 1953, in Lynwood, CA, the daughter of Lavern and Bertha (Marr) Bernardin. She married Edward Schmidt on April 29, 1972, in Polo IL at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2018. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon. Georgia enjoyed baking, sewing and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Bill) Stauffer of Forreston and Angela Meier of Prophestown; four grandchildren, Carson Meier, Kendall Meier, Kelly Stauffer, Abby Stauffer; one brother, Bill Bernardin of OH; one sister, Kathryn (Duane) Scholl of Polo, and one sister-in-law, Jo Ellyn Berardin of MI.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Steve Bernardin and Carole Nettz.

A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon, IL, with Pastor Schweppe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved