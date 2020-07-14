Georgia J. Schmidt
Born: November 8, 1953; Lynwood, California
Died: July 9, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Georgia Jean Schmidt, 66, of Dixon, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. She was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for many years prior to her retirement.
Georgia was born November 8, 1953, in Lynwood, CA, the daughter of Lavern and Bertha (Marr) Bernardin. She married Edward Schmidt on April 29, 1972, in Polo IL at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2018. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon. Georgia enjoyed baking, sewing and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Bill) Stauffer of Forreston and Angela Meier of Prophestown; four grandchildren, Carson Meier, Kendall Meier, Kelly Stauffer, Abby Stauffer; one brother, Bill Bernardin of OH; one sister, Kathryn (Duane) Scholl of Polo, and one sister-in-law, Jo Ellyn Berardin of MI.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Steve Bernardin and Carole Nettz.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dixon, IL, with Pastor Schweppe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
.