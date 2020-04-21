|
|
Georgia M. Cover
Born: August 18, 1921; Dixon
Died: November 8, 1946; Dixon
DIXON – Georgia M. Cover, age 98, of Dixon, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon.
Georgia was born August 18, 1921 in Dixon, the daughter of Fred and Katherine (Thurm) Trachsel. She married Harry O. Cover on November 8, 1946 in Dixon. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1999. Georgia was employed at Borg Warner for 25 years and enjoyed bowling and bus trips all over the United States.
She is survived by her son, Harry A. (Donna) Cover of Dixon; four grandchildren, Kim (Nick) Walters, Todd (Letty) Cover, Deana (Dale) Linton and Kathleen Barton; six great grandchildren, Mike, Nick, Brett, Veronika, Samantha and Olivia; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Charles Trachsel; and two sisters, Ella Hazelwood and Dorothy Trachsel.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com.