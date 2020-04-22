Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
Gerald E. "Jerry" Miller

Gerald E. "Jerry" Miller Obituary
Gerald E. 'Jerry' Miller

Born: July 30, 1947; Dixon

Died: April 17, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Gerald E. "Jerry" Miller, 72, of Dixon, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home in Dixon, IL. He worked as a turbine specialist at ComEd for 30 years prior to his retirement. Jerry was a lifelong farmer and mechanic.

Jerry was born July 30, 1947, in Dixon, IL, the son of George and Alice (Kuhn) Miller. He married LoraLee "Lorie" Kuehl on April 4, 2000, in Jamaica. Jerry was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Dixon Elks Lodge #779, Dixon, IL. He served in the Military from 1968-1971. Jerry enjoyed golfing, bowling, motorcycles and classic cars. He loved traveling, boating, hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, LoraLee "Lorie" Miller; three children, Valerie Miller of Port Deposit, MD, Shawn (Becky) Chaffee of Moline, Corey (Autumn) Chaffee of Moline; four grandchildren, Hailey Chaffee, Ty Chaffee, Caije Chaffee, Allyssa Chaffee; one great-grandchild, Viviana Cruz; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria (Soldati) Miller on July 11, 1997; his parents; and brother, Larry Miller.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date followed by burial of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

Memorials may be directed to Gaffey Hospice and .

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
