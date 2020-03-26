|
|
Gerald J. schauff
Born: June 23, 1935; Harmon
Died: March 24, 2020; Walnut
DEER GROVE, IL – Gerald Joseph Schauff, 84, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Heritage Health in Walnut.
He was born on June 23, 1935 near Harmon, IL., the son of H. William and Ruth (Foley) Schauff and was a 1953 graduate of Community Catholic High School in Sterling, IL. He married Myrna Hallman on February 16, 1957 in Walnut, IL. She died August 11, 2019. Gerald was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Tampico, where he had served as a past usher and Eucharistic Minister. Gerald was a member of and past President of the National Farmers' Organization, Whiteside County Chapter. He had served as a past board member at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, IL.
Surviving are his six children, Denise (Gary) Mosher of Rock Falls, Donna (Bernard) Holtkamp of Clinton, IA, Daniel (Kristine) Schauff of Galt, Debra (Robert) Weir of Rock Falls, David (Jodi) Schauff of Polo and Deana Newman of Tampico; his sisters: Thersea (Jack) Meehan of Pinole, CA and Rosemary Wolfe of DeLand, FL; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, James and William Schauff.
Private celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tampico, IL. Burial will conclude at St. Mary Cemetery. A celebration of his life for family and friends will take place at a later date in Tampico, IL. Arrangements by Garland Funeral Homes.
A memorial will be established.